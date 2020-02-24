S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Insider Mfp Partners Lp Purchases 22,285 Shares

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) insider Mfp Partners Lp purchased 22,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $66,186.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 35,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.54. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 20.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $4.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 14.0% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 43,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.