Swap (XWP) Price Hits $0.0483

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Swap has a market cap of $367,517.00 and approximately $233,584.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.35 or 0.02845940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00138211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 7,603,822 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi.

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.