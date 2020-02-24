SwiftCash (SWIFT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $30.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. SwiftCash has a market cap of $66,962.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000180 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 116,598,019 coins and its circulating supply is 115,877,588 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.