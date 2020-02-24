Swing (SWING) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Swing has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Swing has a total market capitalization of $74,753.00 and $12.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,468,956 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

