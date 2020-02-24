Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,700 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Nevro worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nevro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 8,168.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,156,000 after purchasing an additional 395,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nevro by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $145.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 0.46.

NVRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

