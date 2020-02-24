Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,100 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Timken worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,168,000 after acquiring an additional 64,489 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timken by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Timken by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Timken stock traded down $2.47 on Monday, hitting $49.48. 277,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

In related news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,937.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

