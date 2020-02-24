Swiss National Bank Acquires 7,900 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Outfront Media worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Outfront Media by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.48. 28,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,840. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. Outfront Media Inc has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

