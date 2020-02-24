Swiss National Bank Acquires 800 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of ICU Medical worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,389.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ICU Medical by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,977,946.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock traded down $8.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.00. 3,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,748. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.01 and a 200 day moving average of $177.25. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $259.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

