Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Sanderson Farms worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 44.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. BidaskClub lowered Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.30.

SAFM traded down $4.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,080. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $111.77 and a one year high of $179.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.77 and a 200-day moving average of $153.56.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

