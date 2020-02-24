Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 115,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after buying an additional 102,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 683,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after buying an additional 197,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 16.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 673,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 94,613 shares in the last quarter. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $22.16. 71,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.54. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIM. ValuEngine cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

