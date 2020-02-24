Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of LivaNova worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.
In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $75,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $227,390 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
LIVN stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,636. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.59. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $100.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Read More: Quiet Period
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.