Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of LivaNova worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $75,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $227,390 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIVN stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,636. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.59. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $100.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

