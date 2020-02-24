Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,739 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 84,621 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,161 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 119,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of LPX stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $32.80. 13,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,820. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.