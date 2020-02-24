Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,615,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,641,000 after acquiring an additional 377,366 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the third quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 78.1% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 40,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the third quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

MFA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,859. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.50. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 103.90%.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

