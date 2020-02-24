Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of TEGNA worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,444,000 after acquiring an additional 97,933 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TEGNA by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the third quarter valued at $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.36. 98,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,153. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

