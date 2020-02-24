Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of ASGN worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ASGN by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ASGN by 13.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,690,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of ASGN by 41.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.76. 4,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. ASGN Inc has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

