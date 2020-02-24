Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 676,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

DOC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.51. 134,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.46, a PEG ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

