Swiss National Bank Buys 15,300 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Descartes Systems Group worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.56. 7,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSGX. Barclays lowered Descartes Systems Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.09.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.