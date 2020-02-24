Swiss National Bank Buys 1,600 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Exponent worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Exponent by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 2,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 185,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 178,508 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $508,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,319 shares of company stock worth $2,138,818. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,197. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPO. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti increased their price target on Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

