Swiss National Bank Buys 24,700 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Yamana Gold worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

AUY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,512,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

