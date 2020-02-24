Swiss National Bank Buys 5,200 Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Tallgrass Energy worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGE. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,985,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after buying an additional 5,023,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Tallgrass Energy by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,657,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,033 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Tallgrass Energy by 362.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,221 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter worth $21,511,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Tallgrass Energy by 386.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 509,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGE traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $22.31. 78,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.72. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

