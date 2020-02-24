Swiss National Bank Buys 7,100 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Q2 worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after buying an additional 84,220 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Q2 by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Q2 by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP John E. Breeden sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $330,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,083.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,335,795.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,475 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,029. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.18. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

