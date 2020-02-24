Swiss National Bank Buys 900 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of TopBuild worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 15.9% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 101.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in TopBuild by 39.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

TopBuild stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.55. 7,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,887. TopBuild Corp has a 52-week low of $56.88 and a 52-week high of $125.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

