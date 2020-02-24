Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 238,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 354,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 279,291 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,146,000 after purchasing an additional 276,983 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.74. 64,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $854,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $106,698.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,054 shares of company stock worth $1,501,632. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

