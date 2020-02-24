Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Terreno Realty worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRNO traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.41. 4,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,658. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRNO. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

