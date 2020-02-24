Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of United Therapeutics worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $7.08 on Monday, reaching $114.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.00. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $128.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.17.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

