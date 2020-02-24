Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Community Bank System worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,897,000 after buying an additional 81,588 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,200.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $66.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $66.25. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.