Swiss National Bank Has $6.56 Million Position in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71,158 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.06% of Weibo worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 3,272.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 93,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.53. 111,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. Weibo Corp has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $74.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

