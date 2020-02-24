Swiss National Bank Has $6.59 Million Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of OneMain worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 5,032.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 844,817 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 691,033 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $10,015,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 666,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,439,000 after acquiring an additional 240,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 151,927 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

NYSE:OMF traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,303. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $2.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

