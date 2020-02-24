Swiss National Bank Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $36,612,000. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 479,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,724,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,431,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,790,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $69.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,381. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $1,480,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323 over the last three months. 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

