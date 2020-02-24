Swiss National Bank Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $390,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $1,334,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares in the company, valued at $34,347,204.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $169,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,536 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.59. 112,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,021. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.63. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

