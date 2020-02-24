Swiss National Bank Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,100 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of FireEye worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FireEye by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,332 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,892 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.4% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 6.9% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.95. 164,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,706. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. FireEye Inc has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

