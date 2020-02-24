Swiss National Bank Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTM stock traded down $14.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,127.69. 113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,530. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,124.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,095.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.41. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $903.50 and a 12 month high of $1,168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

