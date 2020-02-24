Swiss National Bank Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Blueprint Medicines worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,243 shares of company stock worth $1,256,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $5.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,120. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.70. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.