Swiss National Bank Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Eagle Materials worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $89.28. 9,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,103. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.14.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

