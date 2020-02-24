Swiss National Bank Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Mercury Systems worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,486,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 99,925 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $529,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,733,035.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,625. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRCY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.43. 9,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.86. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.