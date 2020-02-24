Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Envestnet worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 17,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $1,191,714.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 170,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $699,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,642.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,648 shares of company stock worth $13,804,753. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

ENV traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.30. 15,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,366. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -219.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $87.75.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.