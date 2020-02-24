Swiss National Bank Increases Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of RLI worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RLI by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in RLI by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,741. RLI Corp has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.13. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.68.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 35.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

