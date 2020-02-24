Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of John Bean Technologies worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.91. 7,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $127.97. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.08.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

