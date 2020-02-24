Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of National Fuel Gas worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 333,562 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 57,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,837 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFG traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

