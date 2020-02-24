Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of National Health Investors worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,324,000 after buying an additional 39,974 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $2,636,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 8.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 345,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in National Health Investors by 32.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 78,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,505. National Health Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.29.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.36%.

NHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

