Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Rexnord worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,292,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,522,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,704,000 after buying an additional 160,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexnord news, insider George J. Powers sold 88,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $3,047,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $710,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,643.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,068,821 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RXN stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.19. 25,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Rexnord Corp has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RXN shares. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

