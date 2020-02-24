Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 229,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Envista as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at about $173,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Envista stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,882. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.