Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,300 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Choice Hotels International worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 459,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,477,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after acquiring an additional 115,877 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 10.3% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 2,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 135,086 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 95,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHH traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,562. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Choice Hotels International Inc has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

