Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,800 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Cinemark worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 106.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cinemark by 13.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.65. 71,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNK. TheStreet cut shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

