Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,800 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Wright Medical Group worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,024,000 after purchasing an additional 501,510 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,885,000 after buying an additional 110,212 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,404,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,598,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after buying an additional 257,590 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 6,034.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after buying an additional 1,195,866 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:WMGI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 38,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, insider Steven P. Wallace sold 17,222 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $509,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Swann lowered Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

