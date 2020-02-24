Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Viavi Solutions worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 842.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 134,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,192. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $39,102.25. Insiders sold a total of 16,120 shares of company stock valued at $237,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

