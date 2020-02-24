Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,625,000 after buying an additional 773,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 89,531 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 81,420 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRI traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,422. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.68. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

