Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of FirstService worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FirstService by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in FirstService by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

NASDAQ FSV traded down $2.87 on Monday, hitting $105.58. 3,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FirstService Corp has a fifty-two week low of $83.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently -9.22%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

