Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Syneos Health worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNH. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $5.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 23,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83. Syneos Health Inc has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $72.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

