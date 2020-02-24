Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after buying an additional 215,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after buying an additional 700,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 760,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,044,000 after buying an additional 152,724 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,919,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,305.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 377,491 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $76.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

